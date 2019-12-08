UFC on ESPN 7 Results: Alistair Overeem suffers one of the worst looking injuries in MMA history, two big fights end in draws

Stefan Struve (PC: MMAJunkie ) and Alistair Overeem (PC: MMA Fighting )

After a short break, the UFC returned with a stacked UFC on ESPN card that was headlined by a mouthwatering Heavyweight clash between Alistair Overeem and Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

The co-main event of the evening saw two highly-rated women, Marina Rodriquez and Cynthia Calvillo square-off in a Strawweight fight.

Stefan Struve ended his retirement to face fellow veteran heavyweight Ben Rothwell. Aspen Ladd also featured on the main card in a contest against Yana Kunitskaya.

Two exciting Bantamweight fights rounded up the main card that included a total of six fights, in addition to the six that were featured in the prelims.

The event, branded as 'Fight like Hell', was dedicated to ESPN Anchor and Sportscenter personality Stuart Scott, who died of appendix cancer in 2015 at the age of 49. Scott was a big MMA fan and UFC joined hands with ESPN to organize the event to support the Stuart Scott Memorial Cancer Research Fund.

The UFC on ESPN 7 event was live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC and given below are the results and video highlights of the show:

UFC on ESPN 7 Results: Prelims

Tim Means def. Thiago Alves via submission (guillotine choke) (2:38, Round One)

Billy Quarantillo def. Jacob Kilburn via submission (triangle choke) (3:18, Round Two)

Bryce Mitchell def. Matt Sayles via submission (twister) (4:20, Round One)

Joe Solecki def. Matt Wiman via unanimous decision (30-26 x2, 30-27)

Virna Jandiroba def. Mallory Martin via submission (rear naked choke) (1:16, Round Two)

Makhmud Muradov def. Trevor Smith via KO (punch) (4:09, Round Three)

UFC on ESPN 7 Results: Main Card

#1. Rob Font vs. Ricky Simon (Bantamweight)

Font vs. Simon.

The Bantamweights took center stage to kick start the main card proceedings of the evening. The #10 ranked Rob Font was coming off a big win against Sergio Pettis. Ricky Simon suffered his first loss after eight fights when he got knocked out by the returning Uriah Faber in July earlier this year.

Round 1: Font wasted no time and cut the distance by pressing forward. He scored a slick takedown early in the round. He ducked under an incoming right and got the double underhooks before dumping Simon down to the mat near the fence.

Simon popped up to his feet and they briefly engaged in the body lock. Back in the center, Font tasted success in the stand-up exchanges by hurting Simon with a few punches and a kick to the face. Simon shot for the double leg, Font stuffed it.

Font kept up the pressure with some beautiful jabs. He went high for the head kick.

Simon took some time to get into the groove but once he found his range, he rocked Font with a strike followed by a knee. He took advantage by taking a wobbly Font down near the fence.

Simon landed a few brutal knees as he looked to pin Font against the cage. He landed another takedown as Font tried to force his way up. A brief guillotine attempt didn't pay dividends for Simon before the fight returned to the center.

Font landed a few shots on the feet before the fight went back to the mat courtesy of Simon. The entertaining round ended with both men showing each other some respect.

Round 2: Font laid the jabs out but Simon moved his head smoothly.

Simon attacked Font's thighs with a snappy leg kick. Simon got his range in place as he landed the left-hand jabs. Font, though, connected with a monstrous right that snapped Simon's head back.

Surprisingly, Simon continued as if nothing had happened.

Font ambushed Simon again with a well-timed combination that sent Simon back, who came back and answered with a liver kick. Simon shot for the takedown, Font stuffed it.

Font had landed 33 head strikes in comparison to Simon's 18 as both men looked for an opening to land the jabs. Font's precise boxing was on display as the jabs kept landing all day. He followed it up with a huge right but Simon stayed firm on his feet.

Simon went for the double leg and he managed to get Font on his bottom against the fence. The fighters got back up and landed a forward-pressing four-piece combo with overhand rights and lefts to end the round.

Round 3: They began the round by exchanging a few jabs. Font continued with the crisp boxing while Simon kept going forward.

Simon hurt Font with a body shot midway through the round. He followed it up with a few knees in the clinch before hoisting Font up in the air and taking him down to the mat.

Font fought back by wrestling his way up to the feet. Font's jabs looked incredible, and he connected with a right-hand, uppercut combo.

Simon's urgency increased as the fight came to a close with Font avoiding any damage with some good head movement and his main weapon - the jabs.

Result: Rob Font def. Ricky Simon via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

The 32-year-old Rob Font got the well-deserved nod on the scorecards as he counteracted Simon's wrestling with some solid takedown defence coupled with some elite-level boxing.

