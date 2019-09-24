UFC News: Blockbuster return fight for Brian Ortega confirmed in December

UFC 222: Edgar v Ortega

December is looking quite good for UFC already, with another big fight confirmed for UFC Busan on the 21st of December. The card will see UFC travel to Busan in South Korea for a really strong card to end the year.

'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung will face Brian Ortega in a featherweight bout at the event. At the moment, it has been determined if the fight will headline the night. Along with this, it remains to be seen what other fights are going to be on the card and which fight will be the co-main event.

UFC making history at UFC Fight Night 165

Traveling to Busan on the 21st of December, UFC is about to make history. The UFC Fight Night 165 event will mark UFC's second visit to South Korea and their first-ever visit to Busan.

The other two fights announced for the card till now are:

UFC Flyweight fight: Alexandre Pantoja vs Matt Schnell UFC Light Heavyweight fight: Volkan Oezdemir vs Aleksandar Rakic

Brian Ortega and The Korean Zombie in UFC

The Korean Zombie is coming into this fight on the back of quite the win. The end to 2018 had not been quite perfect for Chan Sung Jung, as at UFC Denver, he was unable to pick up the win in the headliner of the night against Yair Rodriguez.

His win in June against Renato Moicano made things slightly better, but now he is about to fight yet another top name in the featherweight division of the UFC, as he faces Brian Ortega.

For his part, Brian Ortega has had quite the year as well. Having fought only once in the last 12 months, Ortega's last fight did not end too well. Last year in December, he faced Max Holloway in a one-on-one fight where he lost for the first time in his career. More than a year later, this would be his return fight, so he will want to make an emphatic statement.

