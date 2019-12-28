UFC News: Boxing Superstar ready for a boxing match against Jorge Masvidal

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Dec 28, 2019

Jorge Masvidal.

Conor McGregor's outrageously lucrative crossover boxing match against Floyd Mayweather has kickstarted a whirlwind of speculation regarding the next super fight between a boxer and a mixed martial artist.

While most MMA fighters, Jorge Masvidal included, would love to have a piece of Floyd Mayweather, there are many other marketable boxers currently active who can mix it up with MMA fighters.

Canelo Alvarez is one of those big-name pugilists.

The four-division boxing world champion told TMZ Sports that he would be open for a boxing match against UFC's Jorge Masvidal as, from a business standpoint, the showdown has the potential to rake in a lot of money.

Could we see Canelo Alvarez vs. Jorge Masvidal in a boxing ring, possibly under Dana White's proposed Zuffa Boxing banner?

It's quite possible as Masvidal has claimed that he would be the top candidate to face Mayweather if Money ends up fighting for Zuffa Boxing.

Alvarez (53-1-2), whose only professional loss came against Mayweather, is one of the best boxers in the world at the moment and has fought at various weight classes such as Light Heavyweight, Middleweight, Super Middleweight, Light Middleweight and Welterweight.

The Mexican boxer is a Superstar in the world of boxing and a fight against the BMF of the UFC has all the makings to be a headlining showstopper.

Similar to Conor McGregor, Masvidal is considered to be one of the best boxers in the UFC and he could legitimately test Alvarez. Gamebred has had one professional boxing match against Joseph Benjamin in 2005, which he won via majority decision.

However, in terms of pure boxing skills, 'Cinnamon' is inarguably the superior man and the only way he could lose is if he gets caught by one of Masvidal's power punches.

The breakdowns and predictions sound great on paper but it would mean nothing if the fight doesn't happen, which makes us wonder, will it ever happen?