UFC News: Brandon Moreno disappointed with return to promotion in Mexico

UFC Mexico had quite the mixed results and was a controversial pay-per-view in general. Other than the fantastically controversial ending of an eye poke rendering the main event a "No Contest" there was more drama prior.

Not only was co-main event winner Carla Esparza assaulted by a fan, on top of that, but Brandon Moreno's fight at the event also ended in a disappointing draw. He talked about it to MMA Junkie.

Brandon Moreno at UFC Fight Night 159 in Mexico

UFC Mexico was an event of great importance to Brandon Moreno. After losing two back-to-back UFC fights he had to leave the company.

When he left he fought at LFA and managed a win there.

This was supposed to be the way that he made his big return to UFC. Despite the way things turned out, Moreno talked about how happy he was to be back in the UFC.

“I felt very happy to return to the UFC, that people were not resentful of what happened two years ago and that they supported me. They were excited that I almost got the submission in the third. They were very happy. I really appreciate it. I love the Mexican crowd.”

On top of that, he was facing a fighter like Askar Askarov. Until this fight, Askarov had an undefeated winning streak. This was meant to be his debut in the UFC.

If Moreno had been able to get a win in this fight, then it would have done wonders for him in the UFC as he would have been able to claim a win over a previously undefeated fighter.

Unfortunately, it was not to be. He lost the fight and the two got a split draw.

Moreno said that while he disagreed with the decision made by the judges, he respected them.

“I’m aware that I lost the second round. But the first and third, especially the first, I connected the best shots. And the third one was totally mine. I completely feel that I won that fight. It hurts my soul because I put too much sacrifice on this, but at the end of the day, this sport is like that. It’s a matter of the judges’ opinion, so there is only so much I can do about it.”

At the moment, the only thing that Moreno cares about is his next fight.

