"Joe doesn't have an agenda" - Brendan Schaub sticks up for Joe Rogan after doctors demand action on his podcast

Brendan Schaub has come to fellow Joe Rogan's support after several doctors have demanded action on his podcast episode featuring Dr. Robert Malone.

Malone had earlier been banned from Twitter for promoting COVID-19 misinformation and he alongside Rogan undermined the effectiveness of various vaccines.

The duo also stressed that 'mass formation psychosis' was responsible for people believing in the coronavirus vaccine. They also espoused other conspiratory theories regarding the pandemic.

Speaking on episode 763 of The Fighter and The Kid podcast, Schaub insisted that his good friend Rogan does not have an agenda like bigger corporations CNN and Fox News.

"It's like you want to shut this doctor down, which [Anthony] Fauci [Chief Medical Advisor to the President] has done over and over again. But I don't agree with him. He tries to get them canceled. He's notoriously known for that. But also with this it is like hold on, you want to cancel Rogan and this doctor because they don't agree with what you're saying? He is more qualified than you guys are... They don't like that Rogan is this outliner who destroys all of them combined. So they're try to censor that... Joe doesn't have an agenda. If you watch CNN or Fox, there's an agenda, plan or narrative that they are pushing. Joe is not."

Brendan Schaub holds a 10-5 record in his pro MMA career

Brendan Schaub began his professional mixed martial arts career in June 2008. He went on a four-fight winning streak to claim the Ring of Fire heavyweight belt.

However, he lost The Ultimate Fighter: Heavyweight Finale bout against Roy Nelson to slump to 4-1. Another four straight victories gave 'Big Brown' a high-profile encounter with former interim heavyweight champ Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira.

Schaub lost the fight and the next one against Ben Rothwell as well. He won two and lost two in his last four bouts inside the octagon before hanging up his boots in October 2015.

Following Schaub's retirement, he's since moved on to stand-up comedy and podcasting. His first stand-up special, You'd Be Surprised, was released on Showtime in 2019.

