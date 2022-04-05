Jake Paul is more suited for UFC than CM Punk was - Brendan Schaub urges UFC's involvement in modern crossover bouts

Brendan Schaub wonders why the UFC is hesitant to get involved in crossover bouts involving Jake Paul, especially when there’s seemingly a lot of fanfare for them.

As well as a potential clash between Paul and Conor McGregor, another being heavily discussed is the possibility of Francis Ngannou squaring off against boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

During the latest edition of The Schaub Show, ‘Big Brown’ urged the UFC to go after a piece of the sweet crossover pie. Schaub cited the fact that Paul is more suited to fighting in the UFC than professional wrestler CM Punk was prior to his signing with the promotion.

“This is the kind of the same thing with Francis and Tyson Fury. This is happening regardless, why not get a piece of the pie? Why not get involved in this piece of a pie, that pie’s getting made. Whether it’s a year from now, two years from now, that pie is in the f****g oven. And you guys want a slice, jump on in, daddy. Get you some of a pie, I don’t know what the hesitation is. I would say Jake Paul is more suited to fight in the UFC than a f*****g CM Punk.”

Brendon Schaub was referring to CM Punk’s UFC stint that took place between 2014 and 2018. The former WWE superstar was signed by the promotion despite having no prior combat sports experience.

In his two losing efforts at UFC 203 and UFC 225, he showed little potential. After his second fight, Dana White didn’t hide his disappointment with how the transition played out.

With that in mind, it’s no wonder that Schaub considers Jake Paul to be better UFC material. ‘The Problem Child’ has an unblemished 5-0 boxing record and was able to knock out former UFC fighters Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

According to Schaub, the only thing stopping the UFC from getting involved with Jake Paul and perhaps matching him up against McGregor's is the matter of fighter pay.

For some time now, Paul has been advocating for better remuneration in the UFC. Brendon Schaub thinks that a McGregor-Paul bout is something that the promotion can’t afford to do as it would change the pay scale forever.

“Conor gonna make all the money in the world, Jake gonna make all the money. It’s happening. Play ball with this kid. I know you guys don’t like him, whatever. Play ball with him. I think Jake’s biggest thing is why they’re not in the cahoots with him is the fighter pay thing. Because it’s so much bigger than just a Conor - Jake fight because it would change the pay scale for the newer fighters… Because they’re not going to go backward, once you give someone an increase in pay you can’t go backward.”

Watch Brandon Schaub discuss the crossover craze in the video below:

Tommy Fury tries to reschedule his fight with Jake Paul

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury, who’s the half-brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, were scheduled to fight on December 18, 2021.

However, due to medical issues, the Englishman had to withdraw from the fight. Paul didn’t believe his opponent's explanation and questioned his commitment to fighting him. He also stated that Fury blew the opportunity to make a lot of money.

Tommy Fury denied Paul’s accusations and started his campaign to reschedule the fight with the internet sensation. He even tried to arrange for the fight to take place as part of the undercard of his brother's bout against Dillian Whyte this month.

However, Paul recently suggested he's gearing up for a summer return to the squared cricle. While no opponent has been confirmed, given Paul's past comments, it stands to reason it won't be 'TNT' standing opposite him in the ring.

