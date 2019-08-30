UFC News: Cain Velasquez believes Daniel Cormier will return

UFC 241 Cormier v Miocic 2

What's the story?

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez believes that his good friend and training partner Daniel Cormier has unfinished business in the UFC and will make a return to the cage.

During a recent conversation with MMA Junkie Velasquez made the following comments on the future of DC...

“I believe he wants to come back and fight Stipe. If he wants to do that, then I’m 100 percent behind him.”

“I believe he can go out there and beat Stipe, for sure. I think he has all the tools, and if he really wants to do that, he can, but he doesn’t have to prove anything to anybody, I don’t think, but this is a decision that he has to make, and he will. Once he does, whether he wants to not do it anymore or get that one fight again, I’m 100 percent behind him, and I’m always supporting him.”

In case you didn't know...

Speculation is rife that Daniel Cormier will call time on his career in mixed martial arts following his devastating loss to Stipe Miocic at UFC 241 earlier this month.

Cormier has been flirting with the idea of retirement for some time and had initially planned to retire on his 40th birthday in March.

The heart of the matter...

It has not been an easy few weeks for DC. In the days after his loss to Miocic, he sadly lost his father to cancer, which puts all talks of a return to MMA into perspective.

Velasquez wasn't able to reveal how Daniel and his family are dealing with this difficult time but did take a moment to wish them well in his comments...

“You know what, he really hasn’t told me what he wants to do, and I didn’t ask him. It was somewhat close to his fight, and my prayers are with his family. He just lost his dad, so he’s in that whole state."

What's next?

Whether Cormier decides to retire or not, it is expected that he may be out of the public eye for an extended period while he works through this difficult time.

Velasquez, on the other hand, is keeping busy outside the cage and inside the squared circle, having recently started a career in pro wrestling with AAA Lucha Libre.