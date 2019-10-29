UFC News: Cain Velasquez hints at WWE run for Daniel Cormier

Kieran Herring FOLLOW ANALYST News 15 // 29 Oct 2019, 19:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

UFC 241 Cormier v Miocic 2

WWE Superstar and former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez has tipped his friend and former teammate, Daniel Cormier, to turn his hand to professional wrestling when he calls time on his glittering MMA career.

Velasquez recently retired from mixed martial arts to focus on a career in professional wrestling, and will make WWE debut this weekend at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.

When speaking recently on the Notsam Wrestling Podcast, Velasquez indicated that he expects Cormier could one day join him in the WWE.

“He’s just a big fan and he loves this sport. I see him getting into it if he chooses and you know, later on down the road when he’s done with fighting. Him and my wife kind of like put that little thought in my head of starting to do this and from then on it’s like ‘hell yeah this is what I want to do.’”

One Last Match

It has been confirmed that Daniel Cormier will have his final outing inside the octagon in 2020, when he faces off with Stipe Miocic in a trilogy fight for the heavyweight title. Cormier's plans beyond that fight remain a total mystery at this point.

It is completely feasible that Cormier will jump ship to the WWE after his final fight with Miocic. It is known that DC is big fan of professional wrestling, and has previously teased a match with Brock Lesnar during and interview with Triple H at The ESPY's last year.

“I was hoping to fight Brock Lesnar in UFC, but he didn’t. These guys took him from me. Maybe I’ll follow him over there.”

And Triple H replied.

“It’s not too late.”

Advertisement

As things stand, all eyes will be on the UFC as we await an official date for Miocic vs Cormier III.

After that, expect the WWE to make a huge push to get a third former UFC heavyweight champ in their ranks.