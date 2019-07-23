UFC News: Calvin Kattar warns Jeremy Stephens, ‘be careful what you wish for’

UFC 223: Moicano v Kattar

What’s the story?

Fresh off of a first-round knockout win over Ricardo Lamas at UFC 238, UFC Featherweight contender Calvin Kattar (20-3 MMA) has wasted no time in setting up a potential next fight as he looks to climb the UFC Featherweight rankings.

In a recent conversation with MMAJunkie, Kattar revealed that discussions are already underway between himself, Stephens and UFC match-maker Sean Selby.

“Stephens grabbed me at UFC International Fight Week and said he wanted to fight which sounded like music to my ears, a higher ranked guy calling me out, it made my day. I told him be careful what you wish for, 10/18 let’s make it happen. I told Sean I haven’t turned down a name yet and I’m not going to start with Jeremy Stephens.”

In case you didn’t know...

Calvin Kattar has a record of 4-1 in the UFC and is determined to prove himself as a true force to be reckoned with in an incredibly competitive Featherweight division.

Regardless of whether the UFC end up matching him with Stephens, Kattar seems determined to get his name on the October 18th card in his hometown Boston, and believes his strong affinity with the city may even see him headlining the card.

The heart of the matter...

Speaking on the matter, Kattar said:

“To be calling out for a main event spot, let alone at Boston TD Garden at home, it’s a great checkpoint. They’re pushing for it and (Dana White is) excited. I’ve got to imagine he’s telling the truth, he’s from the area and it’s probably good to see a guy from our area step up. It’s been a while since the Joe Lauzons, the Kenny Florians, the “Doomsday” Howards, OG guys. It’s good to get some fresh blood in there and start representing for Boston.”

While Jeremy Stephens would represent the biggest challenge of Kattar’s career thus far, it would be an incredible opportunity for the Boston-native to fight his way into the Featherweight rankings, with Stephens currently ranked at number 8 in the division. Both Stephens and Kattar are making no secret of the fact that they want to be matched with each other.

What’s next?

The fact that both fighters appear to be entering negotiations full of confidence and ready to go, combined with their individual abilities to end fights early could mean that this is a matchup that is likely to bring a smile to the faces of Dana White and Sean Selby. It should only be a matter of time before this bout is set in stone.