UFC News: Carlos Condit to return this year; set to take on Mickey Gall at UFC on ESPN 7

Carlos Condit is on the verge of a return

As initially reported by Post Sports, UFC Welterweight veteran Carlos Condit is all set to make his return to the Octagon against one of the fastest rising fighters on the current UFC roster, Mickey Gall.

Carlos Condit and his legacy in UFC

After the Ultimate Fighting Championship bought World Extreme Cagefighting, Carlos Condit made his way over to the UFC and made his promotional debut at UFC Fight Night 18 against Martin Kampmann. He would go on to lose the fight via split decision.

Condit secured his first win in the UFC when he defeated newcomer Jake Ellenberger at UFC Fight Night 19.

At UFC 143, Condit defeated Nick Diaz via unanimous decision to win the interim UFC Welterweight Championship. Following fights against the likes of Georges St-Pierre and Johny Hendricks, Condit stepped away from mixed martial arts due to a knee injury.

Upon his return at Fight Night 57, Condit secured a win over Thiago Alves and then went on to challenge Robbie Lawler for the UFC Welterweight Championship. At UFC 195, Condit lost to Lawler via split decision in one of the most controversial fights of all time in UFC history.

In his most recent fight in the Octagon, Condit lost to Michael Chiesa at UFC 232 via second-round submission.

Condit set to return against Mickey Gall

According to reports, a very interesting Welterweight clash between Condit and Mickey Gall has been confirmed for UFC on ESPN 7 in December.

While Condit is set to appear in the Octagon for the first time this year, Gall will be fighting for the third time in 2019, having previously lost to Diego Sanchez at UFC 235 and then defeated Salim Touahri in his last bout.

Carlos Condit will make his octagon return against Mickey Gall at #UFCDC on Dec. 7. First reported by @postsports. Story coming to @MMAJunkie shortly. — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) August 28, 2019

UFC on ESPN 7

UFC on ESPN 7 will take place on the 7th of December and will be headlined by Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris. However, it must be noted that the UFC is yet to announce a fight between Gall and Condit.

