UFC News- Carlos Condit wants a big-money fight for his return this year

'The Natural Born Killer' is aiming for a return to the Octagon later this year.

Condit was last seen in Octagon action at UFC 232 in 2018.

Carlos Condit was last seen competing inside the Octagon at UFC 232 in December of 2018, however, the veteran welterweight is now determined to make his return to action later this year.

According to Condit's coach Mike Winkeljohn, the former UFC Welterweight Title contender is aiming for a return to the Octagon in a big-money fight to reward him for his efforts throughout the years.

Carlos Condit wants a big money fight upon his return

Throughout his UFC career, Carlos Condit has defeated the likes of Nick Diaz, Rory MacDonald, Jake Ellenberger, among notable names. Condit, who is a former UFC Welterweight Title challenger, now has his sights set on a potential return to the Octagon at some point later this year.

“I think you may very well see Carlos Condit fight this year. He’s training and Carlos has that fire. He’s just a fighter and had some bumps in the road behind the scenes that slowed him down a little bit. But, I think you will see Carlos fight before the end of the year.”- Winkeljohn said to BJPENN.com.

Despite being on a losing streak in the UFC, Condit is indeed expected to face a household name upon his return and it remains to be seen which fighter the UFC has in mind for 'The Natural Born Killer'. Prior to his latest injury, Condit was expected to face Mickey Gall, so chances of UFC re-booking that bout would definitely be pretty high.