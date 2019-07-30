UFC News: CEO Ari Emanuel to possibly make enormous financial gains following company going public

Ari Emanuel, Patrick Whitesell, and Dana White

What's the story?

UFC's parent company, Endeavor is set up for an initial public offering for their company later this year. The CEO of the company, Ari Emanuel has a lot to gain personally based on the future of the MMA promotion and how they do.

According to a report by MMAFighting, Ari Emanuel could have a lot to gain in the future.

In case you didn't know...

Endeavor is currently the primary owner of the UFC with 50.1% voting stock for the company belonging to them. Also owning the company is Silver Lake Equity, who own 22.9%, and KKR who own another 22.9% of the company.

Endeavor paid a huge amount of $4 Billion to purchase UFC in 2016, which is the biggest investment by the company, which also has a talent agency and the Miss Universe pageant to its name.

Emanuel's yearly salary is at $4 Million with massive bonuses of $6 Million dollars to his name as well. However, there were some additional clauses to his contract, which could prove immensely beneficial to him if UFC were to do well, as he had some financial incentives attached there.

A large part of that payoff will be coming if the UFC expands and grows in the coming years in their search to bring him bigger and larger profits.

The heart of the matter

IF UFC hits the financial targets that are specified in Emanuel's contract, he could be on his way to make huge financial gains from his equity awards, which come to $12.5 Million.

If the UFC were to go public on its own and those same targets are met, then he would gain as much as $14 Million.

Endeavor is looking to take UFC public on its own. While there are other financial investors, Endeavor is the primary owner of the company.

What's next?

Endeavor might be going public at any time later this year. How the UFC does is connected to the success of Endeavor.