"There's an opportunity to go and box Jake Paul" - Chael Sonnen reveals what Nate Diaz could do in the future

Chael Sonnen thinks Nate Diaz could fight Jake Paul in a boxing bout after his UFC contract comes to an end.

The promotion's president Dana White recently confirmed that MMA sensation Diaz has only one fight remaining on his current UFC deal.

During a recent edition of his Beyond the Fight series, Sonnen insisted that the Stockton native won't fight for any other MMA promotion after leaving the UFC. Instead, he believes Diaz could box YouTuber superstar Jake Paul.

"He's not looking to go and do MMA for somebody else. He's not even complaining with his UFC contract saying he's unhappy, saying he was mistreated. None of that. He believes, according to the internet, that there is an opportunity to go and box Jake Paul."

Chael Sonnen also said Nate Diaz is interested in fighting either No.4-ranked welterweight contender Vicente Luque or No.7-ranked lightweight contender Tony Ferguson for the final fight of his current UFC contract.

"Anything Nate does is going to be big. When I'm talking to Nate, he keeps talking about Luque... I'm thinking that Nate, you want the biggest bang for the littlest effort. So Nate had brought Tony Ferguson's name up."

Diaz currently holds a 20-13 win-loss record in his professional MMA career. Meanwhile, Luque is 21-7-1 and Ferguson is 25-6.

Jake Paul takes a dig at Tommy Fury by saying that the Brit "doesn't cut it" for his fifth fight

There have been several rumors that YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul's next opponent is likely to be heavyweight boxing world champion Tyson Fury's half-brother Tommy Fury.

However, 'The Problem Child' recently took to Twitter to troll 'TNT', as well as boxing great Canelo Alvarez. He said he would rather choose one of two much less accomplished stars to face in his fifth professional encounter, mocking the professional boxers for facing the same names later in their respective careers.

"7-0 Fury doesn't cut it for my 5th fight. I'm fighting either Hector Lopez or Javier Martinez next!! Hector was 'Tanks' 8th opponent, came in 0-0 and retired 0-1. Hector was an MMAer who was 2-0. Javier was Canelo's 10th opponent, entered the fight 0-0 and retired at 0-1."

Jake Paul @jakepaul 7-0 Fury doesn’t cut it for my 5th fightI’m fighting either Hector Lopez or Javier Martinez next!!Hector was “Tanks” 8th opponent, came in 0-0 and retired 0-1. Hector was an MMAer who was 2-0Javier was Canelos 10th opponent, entered the fight 0-0 and retired at 0-1 #Clowns 7-0 Fury doesn’t cut it for my 5th fightI’m fighting either Hector Lopez or Javier Martinez next!!Hector was “Tanks” 8th opponent, came in 0-0 and retired 0-1. Hector was an MMAer who was 2-0Javier was Canelos 10th opponent, entered the fight 0-0 and retired at 0-1#Clowns

Both Jake Paul (4-0) and Tommy Fury (7-0) are unbeaten in their careers so far and a contest between the two is still possible.

