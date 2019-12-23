UFC News: Chan Sung Jung set to undergo eye surgery following win over Frankie Edgar

Soumik Datta FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News Published Dec 23, 2019

Dec 23, 2019 IST SHARE

The Korean Zombie

At the recently concluded UFC Fight Night 165 in Busan, Chan Sung Jung outperformed Frankie Edgar in the main event of the night. However, in the aftermath of the fight, it has now been confirmed that 'The Korean Zombie' will be requiring eye surgery.

The Korean Zombie's win over Frankie Edgar

Heading into his fight against Frankie Edgar in Busan, South Korea, Chan Sung Jung was on the back of a huge win over Renato Moicano from UFC on ESPN+ 12 having knocked him out in the first round of their fight. The win also earned The Korean Zombie a Performance of the Night bonus, as he perfectly made up for his last-second loss to Yair Rodriguez from UFC Fight Night 139.

At UFC Busan, Chan Sung Jung made his return to his native land for the first time in over five years and upon his return, 'The Korean Zombie' finished-off former UFC Lightweight Champion Frankie Edgar in the very first round in a dominant performance. Chan Sung Jung was initially set to face Brian Ortega but due to an injury to the latter, Edgar stepped in for 'T-City'.

Chan Sung Jung to undergo eye surgery

Following his dominant win over Frankie Edgar over the weekend, Chan Sung Jung is set to undergo eye surgery, as reports have suggested that 'The Korean Zombie' has an eye condition that makes him see double.

The Korean Zombie has a eye condition that makes him see double and will need surgery. #UFCBusan Post Fight Presser — John Hyon Ko [JHK] (@JHKMMA) December 21, 2019