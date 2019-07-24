×
UFC News: Chris Weidman reportedly set to make his debut at Light Heavyweight 

Soumik Datta
CONTRIBUTOR
News
12   //    24 Jul 2019, 09:21 IST

Chris Weidman
Chris Weidman

What's the story?

Former UFC Middleweight Champion, Chris Weidman will be moving up to the Light Heavyweight Division for his next fight, as the former champion is set to meet 205 division prospect Dominick Reyes in UFC Boston.

In case you didn't know...

At UFC Live: Sanchez vs Kampmann, Chris Weidman made his promotional debut, defeating Alessio Sakara via unanimous decision. At UFC 162, Weidman won his first UFC Championship when he pulled off arguably one of the biggest upsets in MMA history by besting Anderson Silva to win the UFC Middleweight Championship.

Weidman and Silva once again squared off in a rematch at UFC 168 when the former retained his championship via second-round TKO win over 'The Spider'. Following successful title defenses against Lyoto Machida and Vitor Belfort, Weidman would eventually fall victim to Luke Rockhold at UFC 194, losing his title via TKO in the fourth round.

Following Weidman's title loss, the former 185-pound champion lost to the likes of Yoel Romero, Gerard Mousasi, and very recently suffered a loss to Ronald Souza at UFC 230.

The heart of the matter

As per initially reported by Brett Okamoto of ESPN, Chris Weidman will be officially moving up to the Light Heavyweight Division in October, as the former Middleweight Champion gets set to go toe-to-toe with Dominick Reyes in his divisional debut.

Despite no official announcement being made by the UFC, Weidman and Reyes are expected to main event the UFC Boston card, later this year.

Reyes, who currently remains undefeated in Octagon competition, will be heading into the fight after securing impressive wins over Volkan Oezdemir, Ovince St. Preux, and Jared Cannonier.

The two fighters have already started going back-and-forth against each other on social media.

What's next?

UFC Boston will be taking place on the 18th of October and if reports are indeed true, then the event will mark Chris Weidman's debut at Light Heavyweight.

