UFC News: Ciryl Gane makes a spectacular debut as he punishes and then submits Don’Tale Mayes

Anurag Mitra FOLLOW ANALYST News 4 // 26 Oct 2019, 19:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Gane destroyed Meyes on his UFC debut

Frenchman Ciryl Gane put up a spectacular performance on his UFC debut, thoroughly dominating Don’Tale Mayes and finally forcing him to tap to a heel hook in the third round of the heavyweight clash at UFC Fight Night 162 inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium at the Lion City.

Gane makes a dream debut

Gane came into this bout with an unblemished record in professional MMA. In a methodical breakdown of Mayes, Gane punished him throughout the bout, hurting him with some vicious strikes in the first and second rounds before finally taking him down late in the third and applying a heel hook, leaving Meyes with no other option but to tap.

Methodical destruction of Meyes

Getting to the fight, Gane piled the pressure on Meyes from the get-go, unloading a barrage of hard right crosses to the body and following it up with a nasty kick to the body. Meyes was clearly hurt. With less than a minute to go in the round, Gane unloaded an upper cut-left hook combination that cut Meyes. The first round ended with Meyes enduring some brutal punishment near the fence.

Round two started with Gane hitting Meyes on the groin with what seemed like an unintentional inside leg kick. After the bout restarted, Gane immediately connected with a left hook, and ducked under a wild overhand by Meyes, taking him down. As both fighters managed to get back to their feet, Gane hit Meyes with a knee against the fence as the round came to a close.

Check out the vicious knee by Gane.

The beginning of the third and final round was a ‘stand and bang’ contest with both guys trading hard shorts at the center of the Octagon. Gane landed a hard kick to the body and followed it up with jabs. Towards the end of the round, Gane connected with a huge body kick which made Mayes wobble and try a spinning back fist in desperation. With a minute to go, Gane took Meyes down and suddenly fell back, locking in a heel hook, forcing Meyes to submit.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out latest MMA News and Rumors!