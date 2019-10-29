UFC News: Ciryl Gane eager to fight before the end of the year

Ciryl Gane

UFC's latest heavyweight prospect Ciryl Gane is on a roll after picking up back to back submission victories in his first two outings for the promotion. Gane recently demolished Don'Tale Mayes at UFC Fight Night Singapore and wants to make the momentum count with one more bout before the end of the year.

Gane wants to fight in 2019

Speaking to MMA Fighting's Eurobash podcast, Gane said that he intends to remain as active as possible.

“No, I don’t have a specific name that I want to face. I’m just looking forward to keeping busy and I’m hoping to have a fight before the end of the year, that’s it. No matter who, no matter when, no matter where, I’m trusting the matchmaking of the UFC.”

Gane further stated that he is looking to buy a house for himself and his family with the $50,000 bonus he earned after putting up a terrific performance at the recently concluded Fight Night. He also said that his stint with the UFC has been a learning curve and that he is motivating himself to work harder than ever.

“I feel like a new businessman that just needs to keep up his activity. I feel like I need to work harder than all the other businessmen so I can get more income. I need to want it more, keep busy and learn. This is a job, it’s not only about winning the fights, it’s about constantly learning.”

Gane's coach Fernand Lopez said that the heavyweight fighter is available to fight in UFC Fight Night 165: Busan in South Korea on 21st December.

“The last fight of the year is in South Korea, Busan, and why not? I have a big event on Dec. 14th in Senegal, Africa and Ciryl will be a guest for that event. For sure, he won’t be able to fight in France that day because more of the big fighters in France and Europe will be there too. It’s going to be a major event.”

It went pretty well ! 😄 I had fun, I gained experience and I could show the hard work we put in at the @mmafactory_fr 🏭



Thank you to my team, my family and everyone who supported me, wherever you are 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/S6ae1QPiGJ — Ciryl Gane (@ciryl_gane) October 26, 2019

Lopez further stated that Gane is willing to step in if anyone drops out of the two scheduled heavyweight bouts for the UFC on ESPN 7 card – Alistair Overeem vs. Walt Harris and Stefan Struve vs. Ben Rothwell.

“On the next card in Washington there will be two heavyweight fights, that means there are four people there. If someone has any problems there, Ciryl will be ready to step in no matter who it is.”

