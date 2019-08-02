UFC News: Claudio Silva remains confident in training with the American Top Team

Claudio Silva will be returning to the Octagon this weekend

What's the story?

Brazilian fighter Claudio Silva was recently in conversation with Bloody Elbow and during the interview, the 36-year-old revealed that his move to the American Top Team will help him get to the top of the Welterweight Division.

In case you didn't know...

Claudio Silva marked his UFC debut with a win over Brad Scott at UFC Fight Night 37. For his next bout, Silva defeated current Welterweight sensation, Leon Edwards at UFC Fight Night 56 via split decision.

At UFC Fight Night 130, Silva defeated Nordine Taleb in a fight which earned him Performance of the Night award. In his last fight at UFC Fight Night 147, Silva defeated Danny Roberts in a fight which he won via third-round submission.

The heart of the matter

While speaking with Bloody Elbow, Claudio Silva said that he is currently training with the American Top Team which is his new team and will be doing all his camps with them for the foreseeable future.

Silva further added that it was always a dream of him to training with the ATT and he is pleased to take this next step in his journey. He even said that he feels fortunate and great to learn from all the fighters and the amazing coaches at ATT.

Lastly, Silva noted that he feels great heading into this weekend's fight against Cole Williams in Newark.

“I am training at ATT now which is my new team. I’m going to do all of my camps there for the foreseeable future. It was always a dream of mine to represent them so I’m pleased to take this next step in my journey. I’m really fortunate to learn from all of the great fighters there and the coaches are amazing so I’m developing everyday. I feel great going into this next contest!”

What's next?

Claudio Silva will be facing Cole Williams this weekend at UFC on ESPN 5 in Newark and the Brazilian will look forward to putting up another clinical fight.