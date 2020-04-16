UFC News - Cody Garbrandt calls out "coward" Henry Cejudo for accepting a fight against Dominick Cruz

Cody Garbrandt has branded Henry Cejudo a "coward" for accepting a fight against Dominick Cruz.

Cejudo is reportedly set to face Cruz on 9th May and will put his Bantamweight Title on the line.

Cody Garbrandt

Henry Cejudo is reportedly set to defend his UFC Bantamweight Championship for the very first time in May, as 'Triple C' prepares himself to step into the Octagon against former division champion Dominick Cruz.

However, recent rumors also hinted at a potential Bantamweight bout between Cejudo and another former champion Cody Garbrandt. But it looks like those plans were eventually nixed and the UFC instead booked 'Triple C' against Cruz.

In response to the bout, Garbrandt has now taken to Twitter and has accused Henry Cejudo of ducking him and taking a fight against a Bantamweight who hasn't stepped into the Octagon in the past four years.

Cody Garbrandt accuses Henry Cejudo of not accepting a fight against him

Cody Garbrandt was last seen in Octagon action almost a year ago when he lost to Pedro Munhoz via first-round TKO at UFC 235. Despite suffering a defeat in his last match in the Octagon, Garbrandt was reportedly set to face Henry Cejudo for the UFC Bantamweight Championship.

However, the UFC instead decided to book Cejudo against Dominick Cruz for now (although nothing has been made official yet).

In response to reports suggesting that Cejudo has accepted a fight against Cruz, 'No Love' took to Twitter and posted a picture of him landing a brutal right-hand on the former UFC Bantamweight Champion, whom he had previously defeated inside the Octagon.

The former UFC Bantamweight Champion further labeled Cejudo a 'coward' for taking a fight against a fighter who hasn't fought in four years.

Triple C stands For Triple Coward you chose a guy who hasn’t fought in over 4 years @HenryCejudo 🤡🤡 come on @ufc !! • side note Rafael I’ll see you before the summer is up... pic.twitter.com/gyAAG9IRxn — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) April 14, 2020

What's next for Henry Cejudo?

The UFC is reportedly in talks for booking a fight between Henry Cejudo and Dominick Cruz for their upcoming May 9th card, which certainly promises to be one of the most stacked events of all time.