UFC News: Cody Garbrandt reportedly sidelined for six months following an injury at UFC 227

Soumik Datta FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 154 // 11 Aug 2018, 19:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Cody Garbrandt suffered a broken hand at UFC 227

What's the story?

During his recently concluded title fight against arch-rival TJ Dillashaw, former Bantamweight Champion Cody "No Love" Garbrandt apparently broke his right hand in the early stages of the fight.

The belief is that the aforementioned injury is likely to sideline him from MMA competition for the remainder of the 2018 calendar year.

In case you didn't know...

Cody Garbrandt made his UFC debut in 2015 at UFC 182, winning his debut fight against Marcus Brimage via TKO in the third round of the bout.

Following his impressive debut for the UFC, Garbrandt went on to pick up some impressive wins over the likes of Augusto Mendes, Henry Briones and Takeya Mizugaki in 2016.

Garbrandt then received his first title shot in the UFC, when he challenged then-UFC Bantamweight Champion Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 and eventually went on to win the 135-pound title via unanimous decision.

However, at UFC 217, Garbrandt suffered his first UFC and pro-MMA loss when he was knocked out by TJ Dillashaw and lost the Bantamweight Title in his first title defense--The two former training partners and allies eventually squared-off in a rematch earlier this month at UFC 227, with Dillashaw once again coming out on top by knocking out "No Love" in the first round of the fight.

The heart of the matter

Cody Garbrandt's second loss to TJ Dillashaw was definitely one of the most heart-breaking defeats in the former Bantamweight Champion's Professional MMA career.

However, following the conclusion of the fight, Garbrandt's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, has gone on to claim on record that "No Love" seemingly suffered a broken hand in his rematch against Dillashaw.

As per Abdelaziz's recent claims, Garbrandt reportedly broke his hand in the early stages of the fight, even though it's unclear exactly when.

Furthermore, Garbrandt is presently waiting to find out if he's going to require surgery or not.

What's next?

Following Garbrandt's injury, it has now been reported by CSAC officials that the former Bantamweight Champion might be out for at least 180 days before he could eventually return to active competition once again.

What are your thoughts on Cody Garbrandt's injury? Sound off in the comments!