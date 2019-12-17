UFC News: Cody Garbrandt wants to fight Petr Yan in Russia

Anurag Mitra News 17 Dec 2019, 20:43 IST

UFC 207: Cruz v Garbrandt

Cody 'No Love' Garbrandt is gearing up for his upcoming fight against Raphael Assuncao but after his recent backstage altercation with Petr Yan at UFC 245, the former Bantamweight champion can't wait to put his hands on the Russian inside the cage.

Responding to a fan who wanted to the promotion to book a scrap between Garbrandt and Yan in Russia, No Love tweeted saying that he will come for Yan after he deals with Assuncao. Garbrandt even said that he has no qualms in traveling to Yan's hometown for the fight.

Garbrandt faces Assuncao at UFC Columbus on March 28. Cody has a lot riding on the fight against Assuncao as he lost three fights in a row prior to the scheduled bout. He lost his title to friend turned rival TJ Dillashaw first and then lost the rematch against him. And on his return after the back to back losses, he succumbed to defeat at the hands of Pedro Munhoz.

Yan on the other hand is undefeated in the UFC and is coming out of what is probably the biggest win of his fighting career after knocking out Urijah Faber at UFC 245. Interestingly, Faber also happens to be Garbrandt’s mentor.