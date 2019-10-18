UFC News: Colby Covington accuses Dana White of making up lies, warns the UFC president against wrapping the belt around his waist

Colby Covington

Colby Covington is a pro wrestler trapped in a mixed martial artist's body. Chaos has no filters and his interviews always spawn the best of quotes, however cringe-worthy they may seem at times. Covington is gearing up for his title fight against Kumaru Usman, which is scheduled to take place at UFC 245 on December 15th.

The brash Welterweight was recently interviewed by Submission Radio and unsurprisingly enough, he was his usual self.

The former interim Welterweight Champion claimed that he would not allow Dana White to wrap the title belt around his waist if he wins at UFC 245. If the UFC President does attempt to do it, he should be prepared to get slapped across the face with the big gold belt.

"I can tell you who’s not wrapping it around my waist, and that will not be Dana White. If he tries to wrap it around my waist, I’m gonna take the belt from him and slap him in the face with it.”

Covington made the comment as The Rock is expected to do the honors of awarding the BMF title to the winner of Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz at UFC 244.

Covington was originally scheduled to take on Usman at UFC 244, however, the fight got cancelled as the negotiations broke down.

Dana White still blames Covington for the fight not seeing the light of the day. Covington, however, went on the offensive.

”It’s just so funny to make him look stupid and make him look silly,” he said. “First off, his narrative was, ‘He’s ducking fights.’ Oh yeah, that’s why I took a fight with Robbie Lawler on three weeks’ notice and I didn’t even train for it because I had a cut and I saved your show – your desperate ESPN show that needed the ratings and needed someone to show up and save the day. I did that for you. Now I’m showing up in an undisputed title fight three months later."

Covington said that Dana White should get his brain checked for CTE as the UFC boss just can't stop lying.

"So, everything he says, it’s never truthful, and just like the president (Donald Trump) says, truth is a force of nature. And I operate in truth and he operates in lies. So, there’s a difference between me and Dana White, and that’s truth and lies. Honestly, I don’t care what he says. He has a lot to say all the time, and I don’t pay attention to him anymore. I don’t follow him on any social media platform, so I could give a s*it less what he has to say. I’m showing up, I’m kicking ass, I’m taking names and I’m cashing the biggest checks in the sport, and that’s that. There’s not a man alive that can stop me right now. Dana White needs to get his brain checked because he might have CTE if he’s making up lies like that.” [H/T: MMAFighting]

The rivalry between Covington and Usman is as real as it gets and it will all come to head when the two are locked up inside the cage at the T-Mobile Arena on December 15.

What are your predictions for the fight?