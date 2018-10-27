×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

UFC News: Colby Covington belittles Ben Askren's achievements: 'There's levels to this'

Aditya Rangarajan
CONTRIBUTOR
News
34   //    27 Oct 2018, 23:00 IST

Colby fires back...
Colby fires back...

What's the story?

If you come at Colby Covington, you better brace yourself for what's coming back in the opposite direction. That's a lesson Ben Askren would have learned by now after Covington was one of the many UFC fighters the Funky one put on blast the moment his swap deal from ONE FC to the UFC became public knowledge.

In case you didn't know...

Ben Askren announced himself to UFC consciousness like a house on fire after ESPN's Ariel Helwani drew back the curtain on his impending swap deal, also involving former UFC Flyweight Champion Demetrious Johnson going the other way.

Among the plethora of fighters he called out was also Colby Covington, the controversial and outspoken former UFC Interim Welterweight Champion.

Needless to say, Covington's response was as swift as it was piercing.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to FloCombat, Covington questioned Askren's drawing power and also belittled his accomplishments. Despite being undefeated with an 18-0-1 record, Askren has never fought in the UFC - widely considered as the home of the best fighters in the world.

Covington made sure he pointed that out too.

He’s piping up the wrong tree, he’s asking for this big fight and he’s never won a fight in the top 50 let alone the top 20.
He’s trying to prove himself by calling me out but I’m America’s champ. My skills got me to the White House. Where the hell has that loser ever been? Nowhere. He’s not been anywhere. Where have his skills taken him? Malaysia? That’s really cool. He ain’t ready for the big cities and the bright lights.
I just sold out the United Center like Michael Jordan. 15,000 plus were on their feet in Chicago to witness greatness.
That needle d*ck can’t get 15 people into an Asian bingo hall. They gave him away for a midget for Christ’s sake. There’s levels to this sh*t.

What's next?

Covington is next in line to fight UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley, who is - in an interesting wrinkle - Ben Askren's training partner and close friend. As for Askren, despite it being a matter of when and not if he will join the UFC now, it still isn't clear who he will fight first inside the Octagon.

Topics you might be interested in:
Ben Askren Colby Covington
Aditya Rangarajan
CONTRIBUTOR
UFC News: Ben Askren rips current UFC Champion on social...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Colby Covington reacts to CM Punk racism claims
RELATED STORY
UFC 230 News: Possible title fight between Tyron Woodley...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Colby Covington meets President Donald Trump;...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Potential UFC signing Ben Askren has already...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Colby Covington burns Nick Diaz over his 'any...
RELATED STORY
'Colby vs The World': 5 large communities who got mad at...
RELATED STORY
10 UFC fighters that fans love to criticize
RELATED STORY
10 Best UFC trash talkers of all time
RELATED STORY
5 Dream UFC Fights That Need To Happen
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us