UFC News: Colby Covington belittles Ben Askren's achievements: 'There's levels to this'

Colby fires back...

What's the story?

If you come at Colby Covington, you better brace yourself for what's coming back in the opposite direction. That's a lesson Ben Askren would have learned by now after Covington was one of the many UFC fighters the Funky one put on blast the moment his swap deal from ONE FC to the UFC became public knowledge.

In case you didn't know...

Ben Askren announced himself to UFC consciousness like a house on fire after ESPN's Ariel Helwani drew back the curtain on his impending swap deal, also involving former UFC Flyweight Champion Demetrious Johnson going the other way.

Among the plethora of fighters he called out was also Colby Covington, the controversial and outspoken former UFC Interim Welterweight Champion.

Needless to say, Covington's response was as swift as it was piercing.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to FloCombat, Covington questioned Askren's drawing power and also belittled his accomplishments. Despite being undefeated with an 18-0-1 record, Askren has never fought in the UFC - widely considered as the home of the best fighters in the world.

Covington made sure he pointed that out too.

He’s piping up the wrong tree, he’s asking for this big fight and he’s never won a fight in the top 50 let alone the top 20.

He’s trying to prove himself by calling me out but I’m America’s champ. My skills got me to the White House. Where the hell has that loser ever been? Nowhere. He’s not been anywhere. Where have his skills taken him? Malaysia? That’s really cool. He ain’t ready for the big cities and the bright lights.

I just sold out the United Center like Michael Jordan. 15,000 plus were on their feet in Chicago to witness greatness.

That needle d*ck can’t get 15 people into an Asian bingo hall. They gave him away for a midget for Christ’s sake. There’s levels to this sh*t.

What's next?

Covington is next in line to fight UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley, who is - in an interesting wrinkle - Ben Askren's training partner and close friend. As for Askren, despite it being a matter of when and not if he will join the UFC now, it still isn't clear who he will fight first inside the Octagon.