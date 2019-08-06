UFC News: Colby Covington calls out 'fake news' Kamaru Usman

Colby Covington

What's the story?

Colby Covington was recently on ESPN's Ariel Helwani's MMA Show. On the show, he was very clear about what he thought about Kamaru Usman and called out the UFC Welterweight Champion while insulting him.

In case you didn't know...

Colby Covington made his mark in the most dominant manner possible during his fight with Robbie Lawler on UFC on ESPN 5 this weekend. Covington dominated the fight from the beginning to the end, with Lawler stumbling around and looking lost.

They went the whole 5 rounds and while Lawler was able to get in a few key shots, the overwhelming majority of the key strikes was landed by Covington, who had 500+ strikes to his name after the 5 rounds.

Covington then went ahead and brought up Matt Hughes truck accident while mocking Lawler, in the way only Covington can. [Read about it here.]

Covington and Kamaru Usman have a long history of tension and the two had even got into a brawl in a hotel after Usman won his Championship. After Covington won his fight against Lawler, the two got face to face again at UFC Newark.

The heart of the matter

During the interview, Covington sent a message to Usman as only he can.

"Marty 'fake' Usman, no more running, no more hiding, no more fake narratives, no more fake injuries. It’s me and you now. You got nowhere to go. If you cower out now, the whole world will know you're a coward. Hold that belt, keep it shiny for me, but get rid of that receding hairline, that's terrible man, you look disgusting. There's definitely a reason why you're the ugliest and the most fake-news dude in the sport."

"No more running, no more hiding, no more fake narratives, no more fake injures. It’s me and you now. You got nowhere to go.”@ColbyCovMMA sends a parting message to Kamaru Usman (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/gCbF7IqYvj — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 5, 2019

Kamaru Usman is extremely unlikely to take to this kindly.

What's next?

A fight between Covington and Usman seems inevitable at the moment.