UFC News: Colby Covington defeats Robbie Lawler in a dominant performance

Colby Covington with another dominant performance

Tonight's UFC on ESPN 5 main event featured a highly awaited Welterweight clash between former American Top Team training partners Robbie Lawler and Colby Covington.

Coming into this fight, Lawler suffered a controversial defeat to the debuting Ben Askren at UFC 235, whereas, this was Covington's first fight in the UFC in 2019, having won the interim Welterweight Title in 2018 and eventually being stripped off it, as well.

Lawler starting to let his hands go in round 3! #UFCNewark pic.twitter.com/Dic8CTeBWk — UFC (@ufc) August 3, 2019

The fight started off with Covington charging towards his opponent like a mad-man, however, Lawler caught him with a good body shot early on in the fight. However, Covington tripped his opponent down and pretty much controlled the fight from there onwards. Lawler eventually tried to get back to his feet but was caught with a few good shots from Covington as the first round came to an end.

The fight resumed and the second round was pretty much more of Covington once again. However, in this round, the latter caused more damage while being on his two feet. Lawler tried to get some solid offense but wasn't quite accurate with his shots. Covington ended the round as the clear winner once again.

The final three rounds were more of the same, as Covington relentlessly dominated Lawler throughout the third, fourth, and fifth round. 'Chaos' eventually won the fight via unanimous decision. In his post-fight interview, Covington thanked Donald Trump Jr. for making it to Newark.

Covington then called out reigning Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman, who was also in attendance and claimed that he's willing to throw it down with 'The Nigerian Nightmare' anytime and anywhere.

A Welterweight title clash between Usman and Covington is likely to take place at some point in the near future (most likely in 2019 itself) and should definitely be another fight to watch out for, given Welterweight contenders Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards are gunning for title shots as well.