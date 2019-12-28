UFC News: Colby Covington finally breaks silence after loss to Kamaru Usman, gives an update on his return

Anurag Mitra FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Dec 28, 2019

Dec 28, 2019 IST SHARE

Colby Covington

In what turned out to be a 'fight of the year' candidate, Colby Covington battled 'The Nigerian Nightmare' for the undisputed UFC Welterweight title in the headliner of UFC 245. Although Covington came up short, and had to fight the better part of the five round thriller with a broken jaw, he definitely deserves praise for showing the heart that he did.

The judges' scorecards revealed that heading into the fifth and final round wherein he was finally stopped by Usman, 'Chaos' was leading on the scorecard of one judge and the other scored it a draw.

Colby jogged out of the arena immediately after the fight and after a brief period of silence, the former interim Welterweight champion has finally spoken out. Covington said that he will be back soon.

“The only thing I broke at UFC 245 was my foot off in Marty’s (expletive)! The Champ will be back in no time!”

There are quite a few interesting match-ups awaiting Covington. Tyron Woodley will be going up against Englishman Leon Edwards at UFC London and Covington could go against the winner of that bout. He may also want to settle a score with former teammate turned rival Jorge Masvidal in a fight that is sure to catch the fancy of fight fans all over the world.