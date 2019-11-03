UFC News: Colby Covington has a hilarious response to the controversial finish to Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal

Colby Covington

In the aftermath of tonight's UFC 244 main event between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal, former interim UFC Welterweight Champion Colby Covington took to Twitter and took shots at both fighters with his latest tweet.

UFC 244: Diaz vs Masvidal

Tonight's UFC 244 pay-per-view featured a highly anticipated Welterweight bout between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal with the winner being crowned as the new and inaugural BMF Champion.

Heading into tonight's event, Diaz laid out the initial challenge to Masvidal following his win over Anthony 'Showtime' Pettis in his last Octagon outing at UFC 241, which was also Diaz's first fight in almost three years. On the other hand, Masvidal had beaten Ben Askren within 5 seconds at UFC 239 prior to tonight's UFC 244 PPV.

As seen at the show, Masvidal started off the fight in a dominating fashion and had the bout in control for almost all three rounds before the doctors decided to call it off due to a cut on top of the right eye of Nate Diaz. This eventually led to Masvidal being announced as the winner of the bout via unanimous decision and being crowned as the first BMF Champion in UFC history.

Colby Covington's hilarious response to Diaz vs Masvidal

Colby Covington is currently all set for his UFC Welterweight Championship bout against Kamaru Usman at UFC 245, however, 'Chaos' did keep an eye out for tonight's UFC 244 main event between his American Top Team training partner Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz.

With the fight ending in a controversial doctor's stoppage, Covington tweeted out stating that the fight was the 'softest mother******* fight on the planet', as the former interim UFC Welterweight Champion took aim at the BMF Title as well.

UFC 245: Colby Covington's title quest

The upcoming UFC 245 pay-per-view will feature Colby Covington in Octagon action once again, as 'Chaos' is all set to challenge Kamaru Usman for the UFC Welterweight Championship in the main event of the show.