UFC News: Colby Covington more motivated than ever after recent loss, says Dan Lambert

18 Dec 2019

Colby Covington proved that he is no quitter in his fight against Kamaru Usman at UFC 245. Despite suffering a broken jaw early on in the fight, Covington pushed on till the fifth round of the exhilarating contest and fought till he just couldn't fight anymore. There is no shame in losing like that.

In an interview with MMA Fighting, American Top Team owner Dan Lambert revealed that 'The chaos' intends to see a specialist in Florida to repair his broken jaw.

“He came back to Florida to go see an oral surgeon here to figure out what he wanted to do. I’m not real familiar with what the different statuses are with the jaw but I know one thing, he’s a tough (expletive) to fight with it for three rounds in that kind of stand-up war.”

Lambert heaped praises on both Covington and Usman for putting up an amazing show for the fans in the main event.

“It was a hell of a fight. Both those guys, I think both their stock went up after a fight like that, which is typically something you don’t say after a fight. Both guys proved they had balls of steel and cardio for days. I give credit to both of them.”

Speaking on what lies in the future for Covington, Lambert said that the welterweight wants to return to the cage as soon as ever and that he is more motivated than ever to prove that he still is the best fighter in the division.

“He wants to get right back in. He wants to get right back into training as soon as he’s ready health wise. He wants to prove that he’s the best. You never know how a fighter’s going to respond to something like that. When I first talked to him, I had my concerns cause you just never know. I could not have scripted his response any better than what I heard from him. He’s 1,000 percent positive, 1,000 percent motivated. He’s ready to go. He didn’t lose one piece of confidence in himself.”