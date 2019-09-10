UFC News: Colby Covington reveals his frustrations with the company, says recent negotiations were 'not fair'

Soumik Datta FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 18 // 10 Sep 2019, 05:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Colby Covington isn't happy with the UFC

In a recent appearance on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show, former interim UFC Welterweight Champion, Colby Covington revealed his frustrations with Dana White's promotion, as Chaos claimed that he was seemingly offered a 'take it or leave it' deal for a potential shot at the Welterweight Championship.

Colby Covington's return to the Octagon this year...

At UFC on ESPN 5 in August, Colby Covington made his return to the Octagon for the first time in almost a year, as the former interim UFC Welterweight Champion faced former UFC Welterweight Champion and former ATT training partner, Robbie Lawler in a highly awaited clash.

Upon his return, Covington looked clinical as usual and didn't miss a step in the Octagon, as he defeated Lawler via unanimous decision in a five-round thriller. Following his win over Ruthless, Covington called out the current UFC Welterweight Champion, Kamaru Usman and challenged him to a fight at the Madison Square Garden for UFC 244.

Covington's frustrations with the UFC

While speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Show, Colby Covington claimed that he had initially proposed Dana White and his team of officials a headliner for the upcoming UFC 244 pay-per-view, however, Chaos' proposition was not negotiated at all.

Covington eventually went on to reject his 'take it or leave it' deal, as he wasn't willing to accept any generic offer that was made by the UFC. This is what the former interim UFC Welterweight Champion had to say: (H/T: MMA Junkie)

“My side of the story is, I’m ready to fight, I was ready to fight, but the UFC came to be with the basic challenger’s offer. I’m a champion. There was no negotiation. They came and ran at me and said, ‘Here, take this, or leave it and we’ll pass it on to the next person. That’s not fair negotiating and that’s not right. So I’m not going to take the first offer that you offer me.”

UFC 244 headliner

As confirmed by the promotion recently, UFC 244 will be headlined by Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal in a highly awaited Welterweight clash between the pair.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!