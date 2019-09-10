UFC News: Colby Covington reveals why he and Jorge Masvidal are no longer friends

Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington are training partners at the ATT

While speaking to Ariel Helwani recently on The MMA Show, Colby Covington revealed why he and fellow American Top Team training partner Jorge Masvidal are no longer friends despite training at the same gym and belonging to the same weight class.

Colby Covington's recent return to the UFC

After an absence from Octagon competition for almost a year, Colby Covington recently made his return to the cage when he faced former American Top Team training partner Robbie Lawler at UFC on ESPN 5 in August.

In his return fight, Covington dominated Lawler and eventually defeated him via unanimous decision in a five-round classic. After the conclusion to the fight, Covington called out current UFC Welterweight Champion, Kamaru Usman and asked for a shot at his title on the 2nd of November at the Madison Square Garden for UFC 244.

Covington's request, however, was denied by the UFC, who reportedly didn't pay any attention to the negotiations and instead booked a mouthwatering fight between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz for UFC 244.

Chaos goes off on Jorge Masvidal and reveals why they're no longer friends

In his recent conversation with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Show, Colby Covington claimed that his fellow American Top Team training partner Jorge Masvidal is someone who only cares for himself and not for others.

In addition to it, Covington also claimed that Gamebred is the type of guy who doesn't care for people unless they do something for him.

Colby Covington on why he and Jorge Masvidal are no longer friends:



"Jorge is is a guy who cares for himself. He doesn't care for others, he doesn't care for anybody unless they can do something for him."#HelwaniShow — Oscar Willis (@oscarswillis) September 9, 2019

UFC 244: Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz

UFC 244 will feature a highly awaited Welterweight clash between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz as the two fan favorites are set to battle it out for the 'BMF Title'. The pay-per-view will be hosted at the Madison Square Garden and initial talks suggested that the main event would feature Covington challenging for the UFC Welterweight Championship, however, those plans have certainly been nixed.

