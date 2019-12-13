UFC News: Colby Covington reveals why he might retire and go to WWE after Kamaru Usman fight

UFC Fight Night Singapore: On-sale Press Conference

For a long time now, Colby Covington has had contract disputes with the UFC. He hasn't been shy to admit that he believes the UFC is giving him the short end of the stick when it comes to his paycheque.

When Dana White took a shot at Colby Covington refusing fights, the former Interim Welterweight Champion said that it was because he wasn't happy with what was being offered.

That isn't unfair, so to speak, especially since the UFC has been accused of unfairly underpaying a vast majority of the roster. When talking to the ESPN ahead of UFC 245, Covington said that if the UFC continues to inadequately compensate him, he'll join WWE instead (H/T Bjpenn.com):

“No, I’m not happy with what I’m becoming compensated. I’m being underpaid, I’m being undervalued and if the UFC doesn’t pay up after this fight you’ll probably see me in WWE,” Colby Covington said to ESPN. “This is it, I’m putting my foot down. I’m willing to retire on Saturday night after I win and go to WWE forever and leave this stupid corrupt business behind.”

While there's no offer currently on the table, he believes that there will be one after he beats Kamaru Usman at UFC 245:

“There is not an offer on the table currently, but I guarantee after this weekend there will be some offers,”

Covington faces his biggest rival - The Nigerian Nightmare Kamaru Usman at UFC 245. He considers himself to be the real champion of the division and will look to prove it in the main event of the final PPV bout of the year.

As many controversial things that Covington has said, this is certainly not one of them. He's one of many fighters to openly admit to contract disputes and a lack of compensation by the world's premier MMA promotion.