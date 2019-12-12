UFC News: Colby Covington says he does not care about Kamaru Usman's 'wrestling statistics'

Colby Covington

Colby Covington will be fighting the UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman for the title in the main event of the stacked UFC 245 Card.

The rivals talked about various things in the pre-fight media interviews. Covington talked about what he thought of Usman as a competitor.

Colby Covington calls out Kamaru Usman

Colby Covington has never been a fan of his opponent at UFC 245, Kamaru Usman. In fact, the rivalry between the two fighters has seen both begin to hate the other. When asked about his opponent at UFC 245's main event, Covington did not hold back about how he felt.

“They call him 'Marty Fake Newsman'. What's more American about him than me? People always overlook my skills because of the way I promote and market my business. If they want to get more involved with their feelings of the words I say versus how I handle my business in the Octagon, that's their fault.”

Covington then went on to say that he did not care about Usman's wrestling statistics as he would not be taking him down, and instead would be knocking him out.

“I don't care about his wrestling statistics. I'm not looking to take him down, I'm looking to knock his head off into the front row. I just know that he's not going to take me down. If he tries, he's going to gas himself out and I'll finish him earlier. Wrestling I was OK at... I was made for mixed martial arts.”