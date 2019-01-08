UFC News: Colby Covington shoots on Dana White; says UFC President insulted him and fans

Colby Covington (left)

What's the story?

Colby Covington was recently on The MMA Hour where he talked about his frustrations with the way the current UFC Welterweight Title picture appeared to be going down.

During the interview, he called out Dana White for not booking him in the title fight and even challenged the UFC President to release him, confident that White would not take that step due to Covington's value and popularity with the fans.

In case you didn't know...

Colby Covington won the interim Welterweight Championship after he defeated Rafael dos Anjos back on UFC 225.

Following the win, he was undergoing surgery on his nose due to a deviated septum and chronic sinusitis. As a result, when UFC wanted him to accept a fight against Tyron Woodley on short notice, he was unable to accept.

Covington's refusal to fight did not sit well with the UFC and Dana White. Woodley faced Darren Till instead at UFC 228, whom he was able to defeat and retain his title. Although Covington was available to fight in the next UFC events, they did not book him for a fight.

Instead, now Covington was passed over, with Woodley announced to face Kamaru Usman at UFC 235 in a title fight.

The heart of the matter

Covington did not hide his frustrations about being passed over by the UFC for the title fight. He made it clear that he was free to fight in November or January against Woodley, with only his surgery stopping him from fighting in September.

He took a shot at Jon Jones for failing the PED tests with UFC moving cities to let the show happen. He called himself the ultimate professional and called out Dana White saying that there was no way that the UFC President would release him because he was too valuable.

Colby Covington: "Dana, you don’t got the balls to release me. If you’re saying all of this stuff to the media, then release me. But you ain’t got the balls." 👀



Watch full episode of #theMMAhour: https://t.co/Z5XPZBrnKz pic.twitter.com/mNm6gqIE4w — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) January 7, 2019

What's next?

Colby Covington's problems with Dana White may be legitimate, but for now, Tyron Woodley is facing Kamaru Usman, defending his title at UFC 235.

