UFC News: Colby Covington takes a jibe at Ben Askren in regards to his recent loss

Soumik Datta FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 11 // 02 Aug 2019, 03:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Colby Covington (left) is once again mocking Ben Askren

What's the story?

Ahead of his UFC return this weekend in Newark, Colby Covington has taken a shot at fellow Welterweight division fighter Ben Askren in regards to his recent loss to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 239.

In case you didn't know...

At UFC 239, Ben Askren competed in just his second UFC fight when he stepped into the Octagon against Welterweight prospect Jorge Masvidal. Having secured a very controversial win over former UFC Welterweight Champion Robbie Lawler at UFC 235, this was Askren's chance to prove his doubters wrong by beating one of the very best in the division in the form of Masvidal.

However, things didn't go as planned for Askren, as 'Funky' was knocked out within 5 seconds of the very first round of the fight when Masvidal caught the former Bellator Welterweight Champion with a flying knee.

The heart of the matter

Colby Covington is all set to make his grand return to the Octagon this weekend at UFC on ESPN 5, as the former interim UFC Welterweight Champion gets set for a huge fight against 'Ruthless' Robbie Lawler.

Prior to his fight, however, Covington has taken a jibe at Ben Askren after tweeting out a photo of Masvidal and Tyron Woodley side by side in ice baths. 'Chaos' jokingly said that both he and Askren need new friends. The latter obviously didn't take the tweet to kindly and hit back at the former interim Welterweight Champion with the following response:

Just like you have to pay girls to hang out with you I guess Jorge has to pay for friends 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/Wq2iR0bAYQ — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) July 27, 2019

While speaking with MMA Junkie, Covington said that he thought Askren apparently "kneeded" a friend and was trying to be friendly to 'Funky'. However, Askren didn't get the joke and it went way over his head.

“I thought you ‘kneeded’ a friend, if you ‘kneed’ what I mean. So it’s sad that he didn’t get the joke and it went way over his head, but it is what is. These guys, they’re not real friends – a lot of fake people in this business.”

What's next?

Colby Covington will be making his return to the Octagon this weekend in Newark, as he gets set for a huge fight against Robbie Lawler.