UFC News: Conor and Khabib indefinitely suspended; to attend hearing on December 10

The UFC 229 post fight melee saga continues...

What's the story?

Both Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov - the headlining act of UFC 229 - were heavily involved in a brawl that broke out between the members of both teams following their fight.

Following the ugly incident, the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NAC) withheld Khabib's fight purse of $2 Million as he'd vaulted the Octagon cage and gone after Conor's jiu jitsu coach Dillon Danis immediately after the fight was over - which was what sparked off the melee.

McGregor then got involved in an altercation with a number of Khabib's teammates as well.

In the NAC hearing that was conducted on Wednesday, October 24, it was decided that both the fighters would be indefinitely suspended pending the sentencing hearing on December 10.

In case you didn't know...

The UFC 229 fight between McGregor and Khabib was simply the blow off of months of heated build, during which time the Irishman 'crossed the line' repeatedly in an attempt to get under the Dagestani fighter's skin.

However, everything came to a head after the fight when Khabib completely lost control and hurled himself into McGregor's corner, sparking off a massive brawl.

The heart of the matter

It was decided in the hearing that the NAC would return 50% of Khabib's purse, which would amount to $1 million, but that both him and McGregor would be indefinitely suspended until the sentencing hearing that takes place on December 10.

NSAC chairman Anthony Marnell recommends the commission release $1 million (half) of Khabib's fight night purse to him at this time. The other $1 million is to be transferred from UFC to NSAC for safekeeping until resolution. A motion is made and passed. — John Morgan (@MMAjunkieJohn) October 24, 2018

The commission also made a note that had they been made available all the video evidence early on in their investigation, they would have withheld McGregor's fight purse as well for his part in the fracas.

It was then determined that both fighters must be present in person for the December 10 hearing.

Khabib and Conor will be required to attend the December commission meeting. — John Morgan (@MMAjunkieJohn) October 24, 2018

What's next?

Both Khabib and Conor are away on personal business, Khabib on a victory lap in his home town and Conor on a tour to promote his whiskey.

It would be interesting to see them in the same building on December 10 when they arrive for the sentencing hearing.

