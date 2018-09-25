UFC News: Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin will have their second child in early 2019
What's the story?
Conor McGregor's dad Tony McGregor revealed on ESPN's Helwani show that Conor's second child is due in early January next year. He added that McGregor will be absent from competition after the Khabib fight regardless of the results due to the birth of the second child.
In case you didn't know...
Conor McGregor has been in a relationship with his girlfriend Dee Devlin since 2008, and their first child, Conor Jack McGregor Jr., was born on 5 May 2017. He recently addressed the media for the first time before UFC 229 in Radio City Music Hall, New York.
The UFC Boss announced after the presser that McGregor has signed a new six-fight deal with the UFC. He stated that the deal could make McGregor the most money in the sport, especially given his pay-per-view appeal.
McGregor and his teammates had trespassed into Barclays to retaliate against the Dagestani fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov. The Irishman and his squad are literally in a war situation with the Dagestani fighting squad lead by Khabib.
They will face each other on October 6 2018 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. This fight will go into history as the biggest grudge match in combat sports, and will most likely be the biggest MMA event of all time.
The heart of the matter
It's sad news for fight fans as Conor McGregor will go on a hiatus from competing regardless of the result of the Khabib fight, but the silver lining is there will be another McGregor Jr to accompany 'The Notorious' to the training camp at SBG for his next fight.
What's next?
Conor McGregor will make his long awaited return to the UFC Octagon on October 6 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
This will be Khabib's first title defense since beating Al Iaquinta at UFC 223, and becoming the UFC Lightweight Champion.
Who do you think will win, McGregor or Khabib? Have your say in the comments.