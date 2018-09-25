UFC News: Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin will have their second child in early 2019

Anand Thumbayil FOLLOW ANALYST News 183 // 25 Sep 2018, 01:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin

What's the story?

Conor McGregor's dad Tony McGregor revealed on ESPN's Helwani show that Conor's second child is due in early January next year. He added that McGregor will be absent from competition after the Khabib fight regardless of the results due to the birth of the second child.

In case you didn't know...

Conor McGregor has been in a relationship with his girlfriend Dee Devlin since 2008, and their first child, Conor Jack McGregor Jr., was born on 5 May 2017. He recently addressed the media for the first time before UFC 229 in Radio City Music Hall, New York.

The UFC Boss announced after the presser that McGregor has signed a new six-fight deal with the UFC. He stated that the deal could make McGregor the most money in the sport, especially given his pay-per-view appeal.

Congratulations babe! Our (growing) family is so proud of you. You work so hard at all that you do and your whiskey is no different. Looking forward to drinking some Proper Twelve with you in just a few more months. ❤@properwhiskey @thenotoriousmma pic.twitter.com/xK4mZxNHHn — Dee Devlin (@DeeDevlin1) September 18, 2018

McGregor and his teammates had trespassed into Barclays to retaliate against the Dagestani fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov. The Irishman and his squad are literally in a war situation with the Dagestani fighting squad lead by Khabib.

They will face each other on October 6 2018 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. This fight will go into history as the biggest grudge match in combat sports, and will most likely be the biggest MMA event of all time.

The heart of the matter

It's sad news for fight fans as Conor McGregor will go on a hiatus from competing regardless of the result of the Khabib fight, but the silver lining is there will be another McGregor Jr to accompany 'The Notorious' to the training camp at SBG for his next fight.

Tony McGregor says Dee Devlin and Conor McGregor will have their second child sometime in early 2019. So, don't be surprised that no matter what outcome at #UFC229, McGregor may be out for a bit again. #HelwaniShow — Justin Golightly (@SecretMovesMMA) September 24, 2018

What's next?

Conor McGregor will make his long awaited return to the UFC Octagon on October 6 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This will be Khabib's first title defense since beating Al Iaquinta at UFC 223, and becoming the UFC Lightweight Champion.

Who do you think will win, McGregor or Khabib? Have your say in the comments.