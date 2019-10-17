UFC News: Conor McGregor and Frankie Edgar ready for a fight; lets Dana White know

Anwesha Nag FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 24 // 17 Oct 2019, 14:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Conor McGregor

It seems like both Conor McGregor and Frankie Edgar are willing to go head-to-head in the Octagon if their friendly exchange on Twitter can be considered to be a hint.

However, UFC is not very keen on making that happen yet, much to the disappointment of the fans.

McGregor and Edgar's exchange on Twitter

On Edgar’s 38th birthday, McGregor tweeted at him under a post by UFC’s official account to wish the veteran fighter a happy birthday. But he also added, “See you in December”, which got everyone talking about a possible fight between the two.

Happy birthday Frankie, see you in December. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 16, 2019

Shortly after, Frankie replied to McGregor thanking him for the wish and urging UFC President Dana White to make the fight happen, which was then reiterated by McGregor as well, sending a message to Dana White about making the fight.

There you go White, make the bout. Give my purse to charity.

First responders.

One for All! @ProperWhiskey — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 16, 2019

However, this is not the first time a discussion about a fight between Edgar and McGregor has flared up in the recent past. Looking desperately for a hard-hitting contest to get back to the Octagon, McGregor said to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani in an interview back in August that he had insisted Dana White many months ago to book the fight.

"Frankie has been very respectful. He wanted to say, 'I want to tell my grandkids that I fought Conor McGregor one day.' And for me, when I heard that -- this is going back many months -- when he said that, I messaged Dana straightaway and said that's the fight to make."

Edgar too has been vocal about his wish to fight McGregor on previous occasions. While speaking to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto last week, Edgar said that he is unaware as to why UFC is not interested to go for the fight, but he believes that the ball is in McGregor’s court. “I think if he forces it, it could happen”, Edgar said.

Advertisement

But according to a report by Ariel Helwani on Wednesday, one should not count on UFC to make the fight happen anytime soon.

"Speaking of big fights and someone who could potentially fight in January, the UFC is still very much against the idea of Conor McGregor vs. Frankie Edgar. They are not budging on this one."

It seems like the decision is the UFC’s more than anyone else’s, and they have no interest whatsoever in making it a possibility anytime soon.

The December 14 event of UFC 245 to be held in Las Vegas is currently headlined by Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington.

Credits to ESPN for the quotes.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!