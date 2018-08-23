UFC News: Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov to finally go face-to-face in a media event ahead of UFC 229

Soumik Datta FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 209 // 23 Aug 2018, 19:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov will face-to-face ahead of UFC 229

What's the story?

Ahead of Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov's much-awaited clash at UFC 229, the two top UFC Lightweight fighters are apparently all scheduled to meet at a UFC event prior to their eventual Octagon clash.

In case you didn't know...

McGregor's last fight in the UFC was contested at the historic Madison Square Garden in Brooklyn, New York when the Irishman defeated now-former UFC Lightweight Champion Eddie Alvarez, in order to capture the UFC Lightweight Title for the very first time in his career.

However, due to McGregor's inactivity inside the Octagon, 'The Notorious One' was eventually stripped of his Lightweight Title as well as his Featherweight Title that made him shift his focus towards his boxing career, where he squared off in a dream showdown against veteran Floyd Mayweather - which ultimately ended in a defeat for the Irishman.

McGregor's return to the Octagon was further delayed as he found himself in trouble with the law right after his bus attack at UFC 223 that eventually got him arrested in Brooklyn, New York.

In the meantime, Russian fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov captured the UFC Lightweight Championship at UFC 223 when he defeated Al Iaquinta via unanimous decision.

The heart of the matter

This past Wednesday, the UFC management announced via UFC Tonight that an event is being apparently put together for early September that will feature both Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov in attendance.

As of right now, it is still unclear what sort of event the UFC has decided to put together, but it has been seemingly confirmed as a 'fan and media' event meaning that it will be just a press conference featuring both fighters.

What's next?

Prior to the Lightweight Championship fight between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 on the 6th of October at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada both McGregor and Khabib will now go face-to-face against each other for the very first time in front of media.

Expect further details regarding this media event between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov within the next few months.