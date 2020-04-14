×
UFC News - Conor McGregor breaks down his win against Donald Cerrone

  • Conor McGregor did a complete breakdown of his UFC 246 win over Donald Cerrone.
  • 'The Notorious One' made a triumphant return to the Octagon earlier in the year.
Soumik Datta
Modified 14 Apr 2020, 17:04 IST

Conor McGregor clinched a sensational victory against Donald Cerrone from UFC 246
At UFC 246, Conor McGregor marked his triumphant return to the Octagon as he defeated Donald Cerrone within 40 seconds via a brutal TKO.

McGregor, in a recent Instagram post, did a breakdown of his remarkable win over Cerrone after he took down 'Cowboy' with a barrage of shoulder strikes and eventually took it to the ground to finish-off the latter.

Conor McGregor breaks down his win over Donald Cerrone from UFC 246

Nearly three months after his win over Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246, Conor McGregor took to his official Instagram handle in order to break down his last outing and win in the Octagon.

The former UFC Double Champion looked back on the range of limbs and bone joints that he struck during the fight

Here is what McGregor wrote:

Lately atop my striking, I’ve been striking them where they believe they can’t be struck also. And with shots they don’t understand to be shots. Look at the range of limbs and bone joints I strike with here alone. The hip. The bone of the clavicle, the infamous collar bone! The knee. The foot. The fist (both) A lovely array. That will be all kids now take down your notes and your homework tonight is... enter a cold bath. As cold as it possibly is, you do not need ice. Get in the water and then dip your head under fully and until you need to come up for air. Repeat this over and over until you can stay under for 2 minutes fully. Then Get out. Look at yourself in the mirror, And give your self two full clatters into the teeth. You silly novices, back to bed. Just kidding. Respect to all the students of the game. Always remember that if it moves, you are focused on the wrong thing. Stay ready, and most importantly, stay in school. @mcgregorfast 🥋

'The Notorious One' ended his post by sending a piece of advice to the kids, asking them to stay ready and stay in school.

What's next for McGregor?

As per recent rumors, Conor McGregor could possibly face UFC Lightweight sensation Justin Gaethje in his next fight and in his return to the Octagon once the UFC gets back to their usual schedule.

With all UFC events suspended until further notice, it remains to be seen what plans Dana White and his team have for the return of Conor McGregor.

Published 14 Apr 2020, 17:04 IST
