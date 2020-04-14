UFC News - Conor McGregor breaks down his win against Donald Cerrone

Conor McGregor did a complete breakdown of his UFC 246 win over Donald Cerrone.

'The Notorious One' made a triumphant return to the Octagon earlier in the year.

At UFC 246, Conor McGregor marked his triumphant return to the Octagon as he defeated Donald Cerrone within 40 seconds via a brutal TKO.

McGregor, in a recent Instagram post, did a breakdown of his remarkable win over Cerrone after he took down 'Cowboy' with a barrage of shoulder strikes and eventually took it to the ground to finish-off the latter.

Nearly three months after his win over Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246, Conor McGregor took to his official Instagram handle in order to break down his last outing and win in the Octagon.

The former UFC Double Champion looked back on the range of limbs and bone joints that he struck during the fight

Here is what McGregor wrote:

'The Notorious One' ended his post by sending a piece of advice to the kids, asking them to stay ready and stay in school.

What's next for McGregor?

As per recent rumors, Conor McGregor could possibly face UFC Lightweight sensation Justin Gaethje in his next fight and in his return to the Octagon once the UFC gets back to their usual schedule.

With all UFC events suspended until further notice, it remains to be seen what plans Dana White and his team have for the return of Conor McGregor.