UFC News: Conor McGregor cancels Dublin event for a sudden Las Vegas appointment

What is the unavoidable commitment that made Conor McGregor cancel his event and fly out to Las Vegas in a hurry?

by Shikhar Abs News 13 Feb 2017, 23:11 IST

Conor McGregor cancels his event in Dublin

What’s the story?

UFC champion Conor McGregor was scheduled to make a public appearance for a Q&A event in Dublin this Friday. A statement from the Red Cow Moran Hotel, where the event was to be held, confirmed that the event was off as McGregor had unforeseen schedule clash and he is making a long trip to Las Vegas instead, where the UFC is based.

In case you didn’t know...

‘The Notorious’ was part of a similar Q&A event last month in Manchester in front of 5000 fans and the PPV event was broadcast on his website. At the event, McGregor talked in length about the possible cross-over boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather and a third fight with Nate Diaz inside the Octagon, among many other things.

The heart of the matter

The event was announced a week ago and it was already sold out. The organizers came out with a statement regarding the last minute change of schedule due to circumstances beyond their control,

“ An unavoidable schedule change will see Conor McGregor in Las Vegas at the time of the event. The Red Cow Moran Hotel in association with Industry Entertainment would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused and hope that a new date for this special evening will be set in the not too distant future.”

For a long time now Conor McGregor has been linked with Floyd Mayweather for a mega-fight inside the boxing ring, and both fighters have expressed their desire in making it happen. In his last event McGregor said he wanted to seek out Mayweather after getting his boxing license from Las Vegas,

“There’s a lot of business in Las Vegas. I am going to go to Las Vegas, get my boxing license and then see where the f**k Floyd’s at. I have my eyes on only one thing and that’s Floyd Mayweather.”

‘The Notorious’ had also stated that he believes the next time he takes part in any combat sport will be through the ropes wearing boxing gloves and he is willing to take a long break from the UFC in order to make it happen.

What Next?

Conor McGregor is on a self imposed hiatus from the Octagon in order to welcome his first child into the world with his long time girlfriend Dee Devlin. In the meantime, he is utilizing the time on his hands by concentrating on improving his boxing skills, as shown in the videos he released on social network.

Sportskeeda’s Take

This sudden trip to Las Vegas could be to meet Floyd Mayweather to discuss about their much-hyped boxing match or it could be regarding the boxing license he was pursuing from the Sin City. Meanwhile, there has been an absence of big name fighters from the UFC fight cards and even UFC 208 ended with a lot of controversy surrounding it. This unavoidable trip very well could be a call from the UFC President Dana White to lure him back inside the Octagon soon as well