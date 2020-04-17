UFC News - Conor McGregor claims he would "slap around" the 2016 version of himself

Conor McGregor has made a bold claim while looking back at his UFC 205 win.

McGregor defeated Eddie Alvarez to win the UFC Lightweight Title in 2016.

​ Conor McGregor following his win at UFC 205

In 2016, Conor McGregor made history by defeating Eddie Alvarez to become a double champion in the UFC, as 'The Notorious One' simultaneously held both the UFC Featherweight and Lightweight Championships.

Looking back at his historic win from UFC 205, McGregor claimed that he would "slap around" the 2016 version of himself - a testament to the growth he's achieved since beating Eddie Alvarez to become the first concurrent two-division champion in UFC history.

He also added the fact that he currently needs a haircut while being in quarantine amid the COVID-19 global outbreak.

McGregor claims he'd 'slap around' his 2016 version

Here is what McGregor posted:

In his last Octagon outing in January, McGregor did showcase a whole different side of him, as 'The Notorious One' would decimate Donald Cerrone within 40 seconds of the first round in what was McGregor's return fight in the UFC.

What's next for Conor McGregor?

Conor McGregor is currently expected to face Justin Gaethje upon his return to the UFC, once the promotion gets back to its usual schedule in the aftermath of their temporary shutdown due to COVID-19.