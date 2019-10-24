UFC News: Conor McGregor considering a move to WWE after finishing MMA career

Conor McGregor

Former UFC lightweight champion, Conor McGregor may soon be following in the footsteps of ex-colleague and former UFC women bantamweight champion, Ronda Rousey in making the transition from MMA to pro-wrestling with a possible stint with the WWE.

McGregor recently stated that a stint in WWE might well be on the cards once he retires from the sport of MMA.

While the Irishman has recently been in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons and many believe that his popularity is on the wane, it can't be argued that he is still one of the most bankable superstars in the UFC. The Chief Operating Officer of the WWE, Paul Levesque, better known by his ring name Triple-H had previously expressed his desire to bring the charismatic Irishman on board someday. (h/t MMA News)

'The Notorious One' teases a potential stint with WWE

At a sponsor's event in Ukraine, McGregor revealed that he is open to a move to pro-wrestling through WWE.

ESPN’s Marc Raimondi said that Conor was asked about his future after the UFC and the former 'champ-champ' stated that he has been considering a future in Hollywood and ‘maybe the WWE.

McGregor has aimed a lot of trash talk at WWE superstars in the past and he admitted the same while speaking about a possible stint with the company.

He said - “I’ve had a bit of beef with those guys over the years”

Conor McGregor has been out of action since losing to arch-rival Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in 2018. Since then, McGregor has remained in the news for numerous controversies and Twitter rants.

Finally, the King is back

At a press conference in Moscow, Russia which is currently running live, McGregor has announced that he will return to the Octagon after a year-long hiatus on January 18th, 2020 inside the T-Mobile Arena. However, the Irishman didn't disclose the name of his opponent.

