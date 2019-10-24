UFC News: Conor McGregor finally confirms return date

Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov - UFC 229

After the months of mystery and heightened speculation, it has been confirmed by the man himself! Conor Mcgregor will finally return to the Octagon on January 18th at the T-Mobile Arena.

The former UFC Double Champion announced the big news during his first-ever press conference in Moscow, Russia, which is being held as we speak.

The Notorious One was his charismatic self as he answered various questions about his future. The most interesting question, unsurprisingly, surrounded his comeback to fighting.

Conor McGregor announces his UFC return for January

McGregor officially confirmed that he will step inside the Octagon again at the unannounced event scheduled to take place on January 18th inside the T-Mobile Arena. He, however, didn't reveal the name of his opponent and added that the 'UFC would flip it' if he gave that away. The event, which is yet to be named by the UFC, is expected to be UFC 246.

The Notorious One didn't care about his arch-rival Khabib Nurmagomedov for once and stated that the focus right now is fighting again in January and it's up to the UFC to come up with an ideal opponent. He ended with a trademark callback.

McGregor had the following to say:

"Forget him (Khabib) for the minute. January 18th the return of the fully focused Conor McGregor will take place. Ask the UFC for the opponent, because I do not give a f***."

Conor McGregor's impending return has been one of the most hotly debated topics in the past few months. It was inevitable that he would return and now that he has confirmed the same, speculation regarding the identity of his opponent will grow stronger.

Various names have been thrown into the fray such as Frankie Edgar, Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje, Donald Cerrone, Tony Ferguson and of course, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor even revealed during the press conference that he would love to face the winner of the fight between Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov. It should be noted that McGregor didn't want the winner of the aforementioned Lightweight title fight in January and he is open for that showdown in the future.

As of now, all you need to know is that McGregor Mania will be running wild again. Be prepared!

