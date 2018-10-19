UFC News: Conor McGregor fan pronounced dead after being brutally assaulted

Prathik John FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 226 // 19 Oct 2018, 15:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Graham Tobin

What's the story?

Graham Tobin, a fan of former UFC champion Conor McGregor and father of four, was brutally beaten on the morning of October 7th at a property in County Monaghan, in Ireland. Graham was subsequently rushed to the hospital but has been pronounced dead, early this Friday morning, after succumbing to his injuries. He was 41 years old.

In case you didn't know...

Former lightweight champion, Conor McGregor, lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov in the fourth round of their championship fight at UFC 229. Moments after the event, a huge melee broke out that led to both camps entering into a brawl inside the Octagon at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas. Initiated by Khabib, who jumped over the Octagon to attack Conor's Jiu-Jitsu coach, Dillon Danis, it was not long until chaos struck amongst the people in the crowd at the venue.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time a UFC fan has found himself in the middle of the aftermath of the fight. On the night of the fight, Irishman David Martin jumped over the Octagon in an attempt to save Conor McGregor from getting attacked by one of the members from Khabib's team. This is what David had to say about the situation:

"I thought Russia was attacking Ireland. I thought a bunch of Russians were jumping in and this guy McGregor was tired and beaten down from the fight and was being attacked by what I thought were a bunch of Russian fans.

"Conor was about to get attacked...I leaped over and saw the door open and I wanted to get in there and protect my countryman.”

Moments before Conor McGregor was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov

The heart of the matter

On the morning of October 7th, Graham Tobin was rushed to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin. He sustained grave injuries from the assault and was then required to be transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, Co Louth, where he succumbed to his injuries. The man who is allegedly responsible for the assail has been identified as Francis Hughes, 27. He has also been denied bail.

A police spokesperson who pronounced Graham dead had the following to say about the incident:

"Gardai investigating a serious assault at a house at Sruth an Luir, Oram, Castleblayney, on October 7, can confirm a man in his 40s, injured in the incident, has died.

“A man in his 20s appeared at Cavan District Court at on October 11 charged in relation to the incident.”

What's next?

The tension post the Conor-Khabib bout has been raging on. It seems that there is a cold war of sorts between the fans of both countries as well. It may be a while before the dust settles and business in the UFC is carried forward as usual.

What do you reckon of the post-fight chaos and its repercussions? Leave your comments below!