UFC News: Conor McGregor looks like a 'beast' ahead of Donald Cerrone fight

Prior to his fights against Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor was regarded as a relatively smaller welterweight. Lots of people said that because of his lack of size, he would not be a perfect fit for the division and that the bigger fighters would have their way against the Irishman.

However, people criticizing McGregor's physique must now eat their words as 'The Notorious One' looks seriously jacked ahead of his upcoming welterweight clash against Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone at UFC 246 on 18th January inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The former 'champ-champ' appears to have worked on his physique and is looking bigger than ever before.

Twitter user ‘MysticMacMMA’ posted pictures of McGregor which are proof of the fact that the Irishman has put on a lot of muscle mass.

Conor isn't a stranger to fighting at welterweight and the bout against Cerrone will be McGregor's third at the weight class. McGregor previously battled Nate Diaz in two memorable welterweight clashes at UFC 196 and UFC 202 respectively, having lost the first one and famously avenged the loss in the second fight.

McGregor's comeback fight is highly awaited as the fighter is returning after more than a year. He was last seen inside the Octagon in a fight against arch-rival Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event of UFC 229 back in October last year.