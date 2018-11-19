UFC News: Conor McGregor match rumour shot down by Dana White

Conor McGregor has his eyes set on a return to the Octagon

What's the story?

In recent weeks, ever since Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone won his UFC Denver fight against Mike Perry, there have been rumblings helped along by Cerrone himself, that Conor McGregor might be facing 'Cowboy' in the near future.

However, according to Dana White, that fight might not be happening after all.

UFC President Dana White spoke to TMZ (H/T MMAJunkie.com) and addressed Cerrone and McGregor's future.

In case you didn't know...

'Cowboy' Cerrone has been at the top of the world for a while now. At UFC Denver in his hometown in front of his family, Cerrone faced Mike Perry and defeated him convincingly, making him tap out via a Kneebar.

Cerrone announced in the post-event press conference that he had a big fight coming up, and then with pictures on his social media hinted that his opponent was no one else other than Conor McGregor.

McGregor has been out of the spotlight and action for a while now, ever since he was indefinitely suspended along with his UFC 229 opponent, Khabib Nurmagomedov due to their involvement in the post-fight brawl that took place after the event.

The heart of the matter

Dana White made his feelings about a 'Cowboy' Cerrone vs. 'Notorious' McGregor fight clear, as he shot down the rumours while talking to TMZ.

“Obviously, that’s the fight that ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone wants, but that’s not true.”

White said that the Cerrone may want the fight, but at the moment it was not at all in the works. According to White, there were bigger things they had to deal with first.

He said that it was important to find out what was going to happen to Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov due to what happened after UFC 229. The two fighters are set to go before the Nevada Athletic Commission in December and will be handed fines, suspensions, and other sanctions they may hand out.

What's next?

Conor McGregor will be back soon, but when he is, who will his opponent be?

On the other hand, will Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone get the fight he wanted, or will he have to settle for a different fight?

