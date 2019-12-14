UFC News: Conor McGregor praises Jose Aldo for successfully making weight ahead of UFC 245

Soumik Datta FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 14 Dec 2019, 15:47 IST SHARE

Conor McGregor (right) confronting Jose Aldo at UFC 194

This past Friday morning, former UFC Featherweight Champion Jose Aldo successfully made weight when he hit the 136-pound limit ahead of his fight against Marlon Moraes at UFC 245.

In doing so, Aldo silenced all his doubters who initially worried if he would make the 136-pound scale for his Bantamweight debut. One man who was also quick to react to Aldo making weight successfully was non-other than his former foe Conor McGregor, who took to Twitter and praised 'Junior'.

Also Read: Looking back at Conor McGregor vs Jose Aldo from UFC 194

Conor McGregor and Jose Aldo's rivalry

Almost four years ago at UFC 194, McGregor solidified his place as one of the greatest Featherweights to ever step foot in the UFC when he ended Aldo's decade-long unbeaten run by knocking the latter out cold within 13 seconds of their title fight.

McGregor praises Aldo for making weight

Ahead of his Bantamweight debut against Moraes at UFC 245, Aldo successfully made weight by hitting the 136-pound mark on Friday, and the Brazilian's long-term rival McGregor took to Twitter and praised the former for his tremendous work.

McGregor tweeted out the following in response of Aldo making weight:

When is Jose Aldo's UFC Bantamweight debut?

Aldo will be making his UFC Bantamweight debut at this weekend's UFC 245 pay-per-view against Moraes.

Watch UFC 245 featuring Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington.

Live and Exclusive in India on 15th December 2019 from 08:30 am (IST) on SONY TEN 2 & SONY TEN 2 HD (English), SONY TEN 3 SD & SONY TEN 3 HD (Hindi).