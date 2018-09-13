UFC News: Conor McGregor releases a gruesome clip of him training in preparation for UFC 229

Soumik Datta FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 369 // 13 Sep 2018, 01:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Conor McGregor

What's the story?

Former UFC Two-Division Champion Conor McGregor is currently in full preparation for his big return to the UFC Octagon, as he gets set to step into the MMA cage for the first time since 2016.

Currently preparing for his mega showdown against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, McGregor recently took it to his official Twitter handle and posted a video of him destroying all of his training partners in sparring sessions.

In case you didn't know...

Conor McGregor's last fight in the UFC was contested at the historic Madison Square Garden in Brooklyn, New York when the Irishman defeated now-former UFC Lightweight Champion Eddie Alvarez, in order to capture the UFC Lightweight Title for the very first time in his career.

However, due to McGregor's inactivity inside the Octagon, 'The Notorious One' was eventually stripped of his Lightweight Title as well as his Featherweight Title that made him shift his focus towards his boxing career, where he squared off in a dream showdown against veteran Floyd Mayweather - which ultimately ended in a defeat for the Irishman.

McGregor's return to the Octagon was further delayed as he found himself in trouble with the law right after his bus attack at UFC 223 that eventually got him arrested in Brooklyn, New York.

In the meantime, Russian fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov captured the UFC Lightweight Championship at UFC 223 when he defeated Al Iaquinta via unanimous decision.

The heart of the matter

Having been stripped of the UFC Lightweight Title due to Octagon inactivity, Irishman Conor McGregor is currently in full preparation for his big return to the MMA World, as he gets set to regain the 155-pound title from Dagestani fighter and current champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor recently posted a clip on his official Twitter handle in order to hype up his return fight against Khabib, as he has been shown landing some absolutely brutal, fast punches and kicks on his training partners in the gym.

The Notorious One has also been seen practicing some smooth roundhouse kicks, some gruesome body shots, and some absolutely fast movements, something which he displayed in the early stages of his career as part of the UFC Featherweight Division.

In the clip, McGregor was also seen practicing a lot of wrestling and grappling alongside his fellow training partner and Brazilian fighter Dillion Danis.

Check out the clip for yourself below:

What's next?

Conor McGregor will make his official return to the UFC Octagon on the 6th of October at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, as he gets set to challenge for the UFC Lightweight Title.

This fight will also mark Khabib's first title defense since winning the UFC Lightweight Title at UFC 223.