UFC News: Conor McGregor's coach Owen Roddy makes a bold prediction prior the McGregor-Khabib title fight

Soumik Datta FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 90 // 08 Aug 2018, 02:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Conor McGregor (left) training with Owen Roddy

What's the story?

Prior to the upcoming UFC Lightweight Title fight between current champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, the latter's striking coach, Owen Roddy, seemed to be in a confident mood ahead of the Irishman's much-awaited return to the Octagon.

Roddy, who was recently a guest on Ariel Helwani's MMA show, talked about why he thought that McGregor is more than capable of knocking out Khabib.

In case you didn't know...

Conor McGregor's last fight in the UFC was contested at the historic Madison Square Garden in Brooklyn, New York. There, the Irishman defeated now-former UFC Lightweight Champion Eddie Alvarez, in order to capture the UFC Lightweight Title for the very first time in his career.

However, due to McGregor's inactivity inside the Octagon, 'The Notorious One' was eventually stripped-off his Lightweight Title as well as his Featherweight Title. Instead, he shifted his focus towards his boxing career, where he squared-off in a dream showdown against veteran Floyd Mayweather which ultimately ended in a defeat for the Irishman.

McGregor's return to the Octagon was further delayed, as he found himself in trouble with the law, following his bus attack at UFC 223, that eventually got him arrested in Brooklyn, New York.

The heart of the matter

Ever since the official announcement of the title fight between UFC's most lethal striker in the form of Conor McGregor and innovative Russian wrestler Khabib Nurmagomedov, the entire MMA fanbase has been sent into a hectic frenzy.

With the Lightweight Title fight being officially confirmed for the 6th of October, McGregor's striking coach Owen Roddy has now given his prediction and thoughts to respected MMA journalist, Ariel Helwani on his MMA Show.

Till date, McGregor has knocked out the majority of his opponents inside the Octagon and coach Roddy apparently sees a similar scenario at UFC 229. (H/T: The Sun) He was adamant that when McGregor landed a shot, the fight would be over.

"Conor lands on the chin and puts him to sleep. I always give his opponent the benefit of the doubt because some people are tough and can take more shots than others, but it’s only a matter of time. If Conor lands in the first, really, it could be done in the first. Once he lands on the chin, you’ll all see it in Khabib’s face. Once he lands, it will be lights out either immediately or shortly after.”

What's next?

UFC 229 is scheduled to take place on the 7th of October at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and there is certainly no doubt in the fact that the entire world will be keeping their eyes on this mega title fight.