UFC News: Conor McGregor's condition revealed ahead of his UFC 246 return fight

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 02, 2020

Could 2020 be the year of Conor McGregor's resurgence? Well, his coach John Kavanagh has painted a promising picture of the Irishman's prospects for his upcoming fight against Donald Cerrone.

Coach Kavanagh stated that they had their last heavy sparring session on the 1st of January before the team makes the trip to Las Vegas.

According to Kavanagh, McGregor is in the best shape of his entire career and is supremely focussed to get back to the top of the UFC. Kavanagh admitted that he was sceptical six months ago about McGregor's chances of getting back to his best in the current camp.

However, McGregor seems to have returned to training with renewed vigour. The fans could be in for a real treat and Kavanagh is grateful that he has the best seats in the house at UFC 246.

Jan 1st, last heavy spar today before going to Vegas. Can honestly say this is the best i've seen him and i wasn't sure that was possible to do 6 months ago. You guys are in for a real treat, i'm just glad to have a good seat! #UFC246

Conor McGregor will return to the Octagon on January 18th at UFC 246 for a main event Welterweight clash against Donald Cerrone. As we had reported earlier, the former UFC Double Champion looks absolutely jacked as he prepares to script a triumphant return to the sport.

